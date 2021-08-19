Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BLI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp lowered Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

In other Berkeley Lights news, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total value of $762,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,609,617.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 7,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $310,099.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 167,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,739,799.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,552 shares of company stock valued at $6,893,033 in the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. 56.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLI opened at $36.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 9.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.78. Berkeley Lights has a 1-year low of $35.51 and a 1-year high of $113.53.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 69.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. Research analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

