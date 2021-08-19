Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $34.99

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.99 and last traded at $35.24, with a volume of 15489 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.38.

Several brokerages recently commented on BLI. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp cut Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Berkeley Lights presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 9.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.78.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 69.79%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Berkeley Lights news, CAO Matthew W. Rosinack sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total value of $762,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,555 shares in the company, valued at $10,609,617.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,552 shares of company stock worth $6,893,033 over the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLI. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 34.9% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,903,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,333,000 after buying an additional 1,787,217 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 27.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,663,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,143,000 after buying an additional 794,914 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 212.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,383,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,058 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 271.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,857,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 99.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,232,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,235 shares in the last quarter. 56.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI)

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

