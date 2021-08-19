Berry Data (BRY) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $377,686.00

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. During the last week, Berry Data has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Berry Data coin can currently be purchased for $1.04 or 0.00002233 BTC on major exchanges. Berry Data has a market capitalization of $2.08 million and $377,686.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00056585 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.55 or 0.00142527 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.15 or 0.00150241 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004025 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,713.58 or 1.00041635 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $431.06 or 0.00923160 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,155.34 or 0.06757455 BTC.

About Berry Data

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Buying and Selling Berry Data

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Berry Data should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Berry Data using one of the exchanges listed above.

