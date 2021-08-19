BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BeyondSpring from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised BeyondSpring from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get BeyondSpring alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BYSI opened at $21.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $823.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.47. BeyondSpring has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $30.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.32.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BeyondSpring will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BYSI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 261.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 120,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 87,179 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 582.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 31,862 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of BeyondSpring in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in BeyondSpring by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,565,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,397,000 after purchasing an additional 417,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in BeyondSpring by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.83% of the company’s stock.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for BeyondSpring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeyondSpring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.