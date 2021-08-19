BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,570,000 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the July 15th total of 14,110,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGCP. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in BGC Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in BGC Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.71% of the company’s stock.

BGCP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered BGC Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

BGCP stock opened at $5.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. BGC Partners has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $6.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.62.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 3.89%. As a group, research analysts expect that BGC Partners will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.90%.

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities, and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back-office services.

