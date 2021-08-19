BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $4.00

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 4.00 per share by the mining company on Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02.

BHP Group has raised its dividend payment by 44.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

BHP Group stock traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,695,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,734. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.92. The company has a market capitalization of $62.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BHP Group has a one year low of $37.88 and a one year high of $68.04.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BHP Group stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 59.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 350,697 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 130,547 shares during the quarter. BHP Group comprises 0.9% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $14,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on BHP Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.99.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

