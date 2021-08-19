BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $4.00

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 4.00 per share by the mining company on Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02.

BHP Group has raised its dividend payment by 44.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE BHP traded down $2.63 on Thursday, reaching $62.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,761,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,099. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.88. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $46.90 and a 52 week high of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BHP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,140.50.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

