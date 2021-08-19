BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $4.00

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 4.00 per share by the mining company on Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02.
BHP Group has raised its dividend payment by 44.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
NYSE BHP traded down $2.63 on Thursday, reaching $62.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,761,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,099. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.88. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $46.90 and a 52 week high of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42.
About BHP Group
BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.
Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?
Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.