BIKI Market Cap Hits $3.29 Million (BIKI)

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. BIKI has a total market cap of $3.29 million and $284,253.00 worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BIKI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BIKI has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00057506 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00015327 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $400.53 or 0.00859683 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00047869 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.89 or 0.00104930 BTC.

BIKI Profile

BIKI (BIKI) is a coin. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. BIKI’s total supply is 400,728,078 coins and its circulating supply is 245,898,566 coins. BIKI’s official Twitter account is @BiKiEnglish and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BIKI is www.biki.com/zh_CN/trade/BIKI_USDT

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in June 2018 and headquartered in Singapore, BiKi.com is a global digital currency trading service provider. The platform is committed to creating the safest, most stable and efficient digital currency trading platform for users around the world. At present, it has supported many languages ​​such as Chinese and English, and serves nearly 100 countries and regions, with over 1 million users worldwide. BiKi has launched a subversive ” mining, buying back and destroying, rising and falling” model where 100% of the platform fee was used to repurchase the platform currency and destroyed them. BIKI (BIKI) is the native Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the BIKI exchange platform. “

Buying and Selling BIKI

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIKI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIKI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BIKI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

