Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Stock Price Down 8.2% After Earnings Miss

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) shares fell 8.2% during trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $61.68 and last traded at $62.83. 75,873 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,730,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.46.

The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 26.89% and a negative net margin of 24.93%. Bilibili’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.35) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BILI. Zacks Investment Research cut Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Bilibili from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, 86 Research upgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.70.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 57.0% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 93.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 22,413 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 14.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the first quarter valued at about $604,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 4.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 217,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,296,000 after acquiring an additional 9,930 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.48.

About Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

