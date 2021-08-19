Bill.com (BILL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 26th. Analysts expect Bill.com to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $204.92 on Thursday. Bill.com has a 12-month low of $82.19 and a 12-month high of $211.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -249.90 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

In related news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total value of $403,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total value of $69,621.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,036 shares of company stock valued at $33,367,749. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BILL. BTIG Research upped their target price on Bill.com from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.15.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

