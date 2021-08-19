Bill.com (BILL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 26th. Analysts expect Bill.com to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $204.92 on Thursday. Bill.com has a 12-month low of $82.19 and a 12-month high of $211.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -249.90 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.
In related news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total value of $403,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total value of $69,621.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,036 shares of company stock valued at $33,367,749. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.
About Bill.com
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.
Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory
Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.