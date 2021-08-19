Binance USD (BUSD) Reaches Market Cap of $12.02 Billion

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Binance USD coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Binance USD has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Binance USD has a total market capitalization of $12.02 billion and $6.28 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD Profile

BUSD is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 12,020,528,018 coins. The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd . Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Binance USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

