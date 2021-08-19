Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 116,100 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the July 15th total of 144,300 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 207,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Path from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Path by 76.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 94,703 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bio-Path by 1,976.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 38,041 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Path by 65.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 22,401 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path stock opened at $5.81 on Thursday. Bio-Path has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.53.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the develpment of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline include Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

