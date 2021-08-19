Biocept Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:BIOC)

Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 10,920 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 7,180% compared to the average volume of 150 call options.

Shares of Biocept stock remained flat at $$3.54 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 940,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,489. The company has a market cap of $47.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.81. Biocept has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $9.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Biocept had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 15.69%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Biocept from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Biocept by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Biocept during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Biocept during the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Biocept during the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Biocept by 1,957.1% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 72,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 68,500 shares during the period. 9.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biocept Company Profile

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor nucleic acid assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

