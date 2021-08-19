Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Chairman John Patience Buys 1,604 Shares

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Chairman John Patience bought 1,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.12 per share, for a total transaction of $11,420.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of BDSX stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.00. 12,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,262. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.49. The company has a market capitalization of $215.77 million and a PE ratio of -0.24. Biodesix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $31.99.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $11.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Biodesix, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 20.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 9,069 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Biodesix by 271.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 12,312 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Biodesix during the second quarter worth about $1,321,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Biodesix by 363.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 34,190 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biodesix by 78.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 18,209 shares during the period. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BDSX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Biodesix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Biodesix from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Biodesix from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

