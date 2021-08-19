Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Purchased by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Biogen comprises approximately 1.2% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.06% of Biogen worth $28,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Biogen by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,116,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,380,000 after purchasing an additional 38,870 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 4.8% in the first quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 12,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 81.6% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 111.3% in the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 7,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB traded down $3.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $338.62. The company had a trading volume of 943,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.66. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $361.00 to $341.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.68.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

