BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CFO Greef Roderick De Sells 12,000 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CFO Greef Roderick De sold 12,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $537,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Greef Roderick De also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

On Thursday, August 19th, Greef Roderick De sold 12,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $541,440.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Greef Roderick De sold 685 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $29,968.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS traded up $1.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.17. The stock had a trading volume of 234,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,515. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 769.63, a P/E/G ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 1.42. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.21 and a fifty-two week high of $50.45.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. Equities analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 44.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,896,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $84,425,000 after buying an additional 583,954 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 50.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,766,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,636,000 after buying an additional 590,659 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 24.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,750,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,915,000 after buying an additional 344,463 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $37,191,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 43.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 719,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,023,000 after buying an additional 219,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. BioLife Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.