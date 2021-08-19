BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CFO Sells $541,440.00 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CFO Greef Roderick De sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $541,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Greef Roderick De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Greef Roderick De sold 12,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $537,720.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Greef Roderick De sold 685 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $29,968.75.

BLFS traded up $1.93 on Thursday, reaching $46.17. The company had a trading volume of 234,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,515. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $19.21 and a one year high of $50.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 769.63, a P/E/G ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 1.42.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 323.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,512,000 after purchasing an additional 350,290 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 136.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 127,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after buying an additional 73,596 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 74.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 208.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 232,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,380,000 after buying an additional 157,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 141.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 182,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after buying an additional 107,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

BLFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioLife Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

