Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) COO Buys $2,999,990.00 in Stock

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) COO Rainer M. Erdtmann purchased 176,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,999,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Biomea Fusion stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $10.57. The company had a trading volume of 78,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,887. Biomea Fusion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $22.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.65.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). Equities analysts expect that Biomea Fusion, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Biomea Fusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Biomea Fusion in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Biomea Fusion in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Biomea Fusion in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,600,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,144,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,197,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,270,000. Finally, Aisling Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,469,000. 0.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

