Biotron 24-Hour Volume Tops $18.00 (BTRN)

Biotron (CURRENCY:BTRN) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 19th. Over the last week, Biotron has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. One Biotron coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Biotron has a total market capitalization of $61,973.68 and approximately $18.00 worth of Biotron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00057569 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00015188 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $407.54 or 0.00867541 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002169 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00047438 BTC.

About Biotron

Biotron (CRYPTO:BTRN) is a coin. Biotron’s total supply is 411,092,461 coins and its circulating supply is 65,965,771 coins. The official website for Biotron is biotron.io . Biotron’s official Twitter account is @BiotronI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Biotron is /r/Biotron

According to CryptoCompare, “Biotron is a personal data analytics platform that serves both individuals and organizations. It provides business intelligence products to organizations, which are created by validating individual users data. Biotron users can choose what data is harvested and earn cryptocurrency in return, depending on the data contribution. A mobile app is also available (Biotron App). BTRN was developed by Biotron and it is an Ethereum-based token that enables trading data between consumers and providers. It is the only available token for consumers to buy access to data or for data providers receive compensations. Furthermore, the BTRN is used to cover transactions fees and reward miners for transactions validation. “

