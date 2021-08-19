BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Shares Gap Up to $24.12

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.12, but opened at $24.79. BioXcel Therapeutics shares last traded at $24.77, with a volume of 2,850 shares.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

The company has a market cap of $691.39 million, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.78.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.08). Research analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 473,250 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $14,590,297.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 20,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 6.6% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 314.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

About BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

