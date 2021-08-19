Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 121,900 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the July 15th total of 102,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 81.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on Bird Construction in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Bird Construction from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Bird Construction from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Bird Construction from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Bird Construction currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.80.

Shares of BIRDF opened at $7.20 on Thursday. Bird Construction has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $8.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.10.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

