Bislett Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Bislett Management LLC lessened its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 620,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the quarter. Discovery makes up about 8.8% of Bislett Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bislett Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Discovery worth $17,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Discovery during the first quarter worth $14,389,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Discovery by 5,238,709.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,872,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,732,000 after buying an additional 4,872,000 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Discovery in the first quarter worth $50,394,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Discovery by 553.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,018,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,243,000 after buying an additional 3,403,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Discovery by 132.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,688,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCK stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.45. 6,504,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,035,853. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $66.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.40.

DISCK has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

