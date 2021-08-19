Bismuth (BIS) Achieves Market Cap of $1.86 Million

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. Bismuth has a market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $402.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bismuth has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. One Bismuth coin can now be bought for $0.0851 or 0.00000191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005556 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 63% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000103 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

Bismuth uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 28,992,009 coins and its circulating supply is 21,882,864 coins. The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

