Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) Price Reaches $0.79 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded up 21.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Bitcoin 2 coin can currently be bought for $0.79 or 0.00001695 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin 2 has a market capitalization of $13.72 million and $1,678.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin 2 has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000463 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000942 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Profile

Bitcoin 2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,854,190 coins and its circulating supply is 17,356,434 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin 2 is www.bitc2.org. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin 2

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin 2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin 2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

