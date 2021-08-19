Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $124.31 Million

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and approximately $124.31 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can currently be purchased for about $56.52 or 0.00121412 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,552.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $650.64 or 0.01397635 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $157.84 or 0.00339053 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003113 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000026 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000072 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Profile

BCHA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Cash ABC is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash ABC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash ABC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

