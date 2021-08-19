Bitcoin Classic Market Cap Achieves $125,941.43 (BXC)

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Bitcoin Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000445 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Classic has a total market cap of $125,941.43 and approximately $389.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Classic alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00022715 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002103 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000166 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000108 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000028 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Coin Profile

Bitcoin Classic is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official website is bitcoinxc.org . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Classic is t.me/bitcoinxcorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Classic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.