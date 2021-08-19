Bitcoin Zero Price Tops $0.0009 on Exchanges (BZX)

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded down 33.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Bitcoin Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Zero has a market capitalization of $26,422.03 and $17.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded down 48.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002195 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00055482 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.47 or 0.00143700 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.76 or 0.00148723 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003980 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,471.77 or 0.99807601 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $415.09 or 0.00911098 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.31 or 0.00720620 BTC.

About Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Zero is www.bitcoinzerox.net

