BitGuild PLAT Trading Up 34.3% Over Last 7 Days (PLAT)

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. In the last seven days, BitGuild PLAT has traded 34.3% higher against the US dollar. One BitGuild PLAT coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. BitGuild PLAT has a market capitalization of $101,509.35 and $45,367.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002095 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 37.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000203 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000362 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008699 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000796 BTC.

About BitGuild PLAT

BitGuild PLAT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 coins and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 coins. The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGuild PLAT’s official website is bitguild.io . The official message board for BitGuild PLAT is medium.com/the-notice-board . BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Platinum is a crypto-currency with security features, supporting high-speed transactions, minimum rate and 100% decentralized peer-to-peer transactions, offering anonymity through Masternodes hosted worldwide, where none central organization or entity controls the currency, ensuring the ability to store, send and receive coins anonymously and securely through the use of mobile and Desktop wallets both online and between-person with unique and minimal transaction fees. In order to promote greater adoption of international merchants, the Mobile and PLAT Shopping portfolios will be created, allowing users to send, receive and store through their smartphones, maintaining the shopping mall where they will open a large trading field and online shopping by also integrating partner payment and receipt platforms into DASHP and other partner cryptos, allowing all merchants to receive mobile payments continuously and instantly for their products and services. The PLAT mobile wallet will feature a monitoring system for your assets where you can track your PLAT balance and masternodes in real-time with automatic updates, monitoring your income and status of your masternodes at any time. This is the rebranded Dash Platinum coin. The rebranding was completed on the 03/09/19. “

Buying and Selling BitGuild PLAT

