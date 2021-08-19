BitRewards (BIT) Price Up 187% Over Last Week

BitRewards (CURRENCY:BIT) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One BitRewards coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitRewards has a total market cap of $59,965.47 and approximately $2.00 worth of BitRewards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitRewards has traded up 187% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00022669 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002101 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000150 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000107 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000029 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000727 BTC.

BitRewards Coin Profile

BitRewards (BIT) is a coin. BitRewards’ total supply is 544,070,956 coins and its circulating supply is 342,725,114 coins. The official website for BitRewards is bitrewards.network . BitRewards’ official message board is medium.com/@bitrewards . The Reddit community for BitRewards is /r/BitRewards_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitRewards’ official Twitter account is @BitrewardsXbr and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

Buying and Selling BitRewards

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitRewards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitRewards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitRewards using one of the exchanges listed above.

