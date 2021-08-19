BitSend (BSD) Trading Down 10.3% Over Last Week

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. BitSend has a market capitalization of $103,028.51 and approximately $121.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitSend has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BitSend coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $213.53 or 0.00458677 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003480 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00011450 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $635.48 or 0.01365068 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BitSend Coin Profile

BSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 31,605,300 coins. The official website for BitSend is bitsend.cc . BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

BitSend Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

