BitTorrent (BTT) Trading 6.2% Lower This Week

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One BitTorrent coin can now be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $2.75 billion and approximately $445.29 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitTorrent has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00063727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000187 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00011039 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007659 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00009983 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002671 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000598 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003812 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

