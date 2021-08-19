Bitzeny (ZNY) Price Hits $0.0080 on Exchanges

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Bitzeny has a total market capitalization of $606,591.36 and approximately $842.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitzeny has traded up 260.1% against the US dollar. One Bitzeny coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000688 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.02 or 0.00375502 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006350 BTC.
- Verge (XVG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000073 BTC.
- Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000659 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000499 BTC.
- Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000203 BTC.
- XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003402 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000039 BTC.
Bitzeny Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “
Bitzeny Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
