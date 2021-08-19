Bitzeny (ZNY) Price Hits $0.0080 on Exchanges

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Bitzeny has a total market capitalization of $606,591.36 and approximately $842.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitzeny has traded up 260.1% against the US dollar. One Bitzeny coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.02 or 0.00375502 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006350 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000203 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003402 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bitzeny (ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

