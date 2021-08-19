Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Short Interest Down 20.5% in July

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the July 15th total of 3,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 939,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BKI shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Black Knight has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.58.

Shares of BKI stock traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $75.15. 476,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,355. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Black Knight has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $361.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Black Knight will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.77 per share, for a total transaction of $997,603.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Black Knight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Hahn Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Black Knight by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 59,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Black Knight by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,131,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,194,000 after acquiring an additional 281,797 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in Black Knight by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Black Knight by 28,472.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

