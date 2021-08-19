BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 112,755 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,950 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management owned approximately 0.17% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the first quarter worth about $194,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the first quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 16.6% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 24,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MYI stock opened at $15.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.96. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $15.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

