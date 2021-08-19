BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the July 15th total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of BUI stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.89. 98,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,116. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $20.74 and a 1 year high of $27.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.88.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 323,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,320,000 after buying an additional 31,948 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 15,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,229,000 after buying an additional 17,541 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

