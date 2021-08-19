BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 5.50 Per Share

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share by the investment trust on Friday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from BlackRock World Mining Trust’s previous dividend of $4.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of BlackRock World Mining Trust stock traded down GBX 21 ($0.27) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 573 ($7.49). The stock had a trading volume of 718,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,754. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60. BlackRock World Mining Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 378.33 ($4.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 699.21 ($9.14). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 608.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.76, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.08.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Company Profile

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

