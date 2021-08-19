Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Acquired by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 504,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,237 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned 0.34% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $16,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $26,150.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,035.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $61,139.56. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 87,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,221.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,364 shares of company stock valued at $270,928. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock traded down $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $31.59. 896,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,019. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.03.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 56.02%. Analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 110.71%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BXMT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

