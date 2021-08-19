Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) Reaches Market Cap of $3.47 Million

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can now be purchased for $2.62 or 0.00005566 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a total market capitalization of $3.47 million and $1.10 million worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00056928 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003184 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00015210 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.22 or 0.00861626 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002204 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00047337 BTC.

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Profile

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CRYPTO:BCUG) is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,474,642 coins and its circulating supply is 1,326,380 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

