Blocknet 24 Hour Volume Reaches $14,904.00 (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Blocknet coin can now be purchased for $1.27 or 0.00002724 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Blocknet has traded up 31.4% against the US dollar. Blocknet has a market cap of $10.07 million and $14,904.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00050908 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00028524 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00010228 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003470 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet Profile

Blocknet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,938,872 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Blocknet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

