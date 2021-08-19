Blockzero Labs Market Cap Hits $4.44 Million (XIO)

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 19th. In the last week, Blockzero Labs has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. One Blockzero Labs coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000261 BTC on exchanges. Blockzero Labs has a market capitalization of $4.44 million and approximately $350,635.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00057637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00015340 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.77 or 0.00863296 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00048031 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.40 or 0.00106143 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Coin Profile

Blockzero Labs (CRYPTO:XIO) is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Blockzero Labs

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockzero Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockzero Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

