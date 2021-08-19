Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Hits Market Capitalization of $78.32 Million (BLCT)

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket coin can currently be purchased for $2.06 or 0.00004370 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a market cap of $78.32 million and $37,642.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00057549 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003180 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00015149 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $412.69 or 0.00874965 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002167 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.13 or 0.00106281 BTC.

About Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloomzed is a global financial network that connects people and business. Their analogy of choice is that of a “financial smartphone”, which should eventually become a “personal financial assistant” for each participant in the system. Just as a smartphone contains many different devices, Bloomzed aims at uniting several software solutions and services together related to payments, transfers, management of all types of electronic finance.In 2018, the platform introduced their first token, BZT, exchanged to Bloomzed Loyalty Club Tickets (BLCT) in August 2020, with both projects being based on the same smart-contract ERC20. BLCT serves as a “key” to its own MLM loyalty system within the Bloomzed platform. “

Buying and Selling Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

