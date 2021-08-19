Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE) Shares Down 1.4%

Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE)’s stock price fell 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.57 and last traded at $27.65. 241 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.05.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.32.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blue Horizon BNE ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 4.56% of Blue Horizon BNE ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

