Blue Prism Group plc (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Blue Prism Group plc (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 254,400 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the July 15th total of 316,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.5 days.

Blue Prism Group stock opened at $11.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.59. Blue Prism Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $26.08.

Get Blue Prism Group alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on BPRMF shares. Piper Sandler cut Blue Prism Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised Blue Prism Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Blue Prism Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Blue Prism Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the licensing of robotic process automation software for enterprise-scale organizations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital workforce platform; intelligent automation skills; blue prism digital exchange; process assessment tools; and blue prism Software-as-a-Service products.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Prism Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Prism Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.