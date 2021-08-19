bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.71

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.71 and last traded at $17.74, with a volume of 3290 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.09.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BLUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on bluebird bio from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank cut shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.29.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.67.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.26) by ($0.32). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 66.53% and a negative net margin of 1,675.98%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 96.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLUE. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 166.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in bluebird bio by 4,861.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in bluebird bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in bluebird bio during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. 61.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.