Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, a decline of 33.7% from the July 15th total of 74,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Blueknight Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Blueknight Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners by 53,912.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 30,730 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 22,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Blueknight Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of Blueknight Energy Partners stock opened at $3.25 on Thursday. Blueknight Energy Partners has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $4.26. The company has a market cap of $134.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.53.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 43.49%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th.

Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it had 53 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of the company.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.