Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.650-$0.700 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have commented on BRG. BTIG Research upgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of BRG stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.44. The company had a trading volume of 114,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,353. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a current ratio of 171.77 and a quick ratio of 171.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.19. The company has a market cap of $302.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.27). Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 62.95%. On average, research analysts expect that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s payout ratio is presently 90.28%.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Vohs bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 28.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 9,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 161.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 49,494 shares during the last quarter. 43.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

