BMO Capital Markets Increases Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$34.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 56.83% from the company’s current price.

ERO has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Ero Copper to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC raised their price target on Ero Copper to C$33.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Ero Copper from C$27.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ero Copper currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$30.30.

Shares of Ero Copper stock traded down C$1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$21.68. 114,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.85, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$24.91. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of C$17.24 and a 12 month high of C$29.76.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

