BMO Capital Markets Lowers Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target to $68.00

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 78.81% from the company’s current price.

IONS has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.54.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $38.03 on Thursday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $34.43 and a 12 month high of $64.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a current ratio of 7.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.99.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 78.78% and a negative return on equity of 58.39%. The company had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $152,990.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $566,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,198.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,334 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,540. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IONS. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,907,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,462 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,960,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,969,000. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 9,930,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,117,000 after buying an additional 946,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,324,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,837,000 after buying an additional 590,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

