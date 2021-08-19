BMO Capital Markets Raises Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target to C$16.50

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its price target upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.70% from the company’s previous close.

SIA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Laurentian increased their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$13.75 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sienna Senior Living to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.31.

Shares of TSE SIA traded up C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$15.61. The company had a trading volume of 122,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,195. Sienna Senior Living has a 12-month low of C$10.24 and a 12-month high of C$16.85. The stock has a market cap of C$1.05 billion and a PE ratio of -278.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.44.

In other Sienna Senior Living news, Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.22, for a total value of C$48,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,177,498. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $242,460.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

