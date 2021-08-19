Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.85

Shares of Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.85 and last traded at $11.85, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.

BYPLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bodycote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.46.

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

